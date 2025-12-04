…As South African Court Jails Another Nigerian, Accomplice For Drug Smuggling

A South African court on Tuesday sentenced a Nigerian national, Victor Udoh and his South African accomplice, Vuyisekha Mzwakhe, to a combined 37 years in prison for drug trafficking offences.

Udoh, 33, received a 22-year sentence, comprising 20 years for drug trafficking and two years for immigration violations, while Mzwakhe was sentenced to 15 years for acting as a willing drug courier.

According to reports from Nova News, the pair coordinated their drug operations through social media platforms. Mzwakhe reportedly contacted Udoh via messenger apps and agreed to transport drugs across major cities, including Johannesburg, Durban, and Plettenberg Bay.

Investigators stated that Udoh covered her travel and accommo- dation expenses. On October 15, 2021, the duo checked into a guesthouse in George, where a courier delivered a parcel, which they later collected before boarding a taxi to Oudtshoorn.

Police, acting on a tipoff, intercepted the taxi at a roadblock and discovered Mzwakhe in possession of 743 grams of methamphetamine, locally known as ‘tik,’ valued at R260,050.

During the trial, prosecutors described Udoh as the mastermind of the operation and Mzwakhe as a willing participant.