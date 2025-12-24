…As Sokoto Police Launch Operation Peaceful Celebration

The Sokoto State Police Command, under the strategic direction of Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Musa, has officially launched “Operation Peaceful Celebration 2025”.

The operation aims to ensure a safe and secure festive season for all, according to a statement issued by DSP Ahmad Rufai, PPRO, Sokoto State Police Command.

This comprehensive security initiative encompasses detailed strategies and the massive deployment of personnel across the state to guarantee a crime-free environment for christmas and new year celebrations.

The commissioner of police extends his gratitude to the Executive Governor of Sokoto State, Dr. Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, and the people of Sokoto for their cooperation and support in maintaining law and order.

The operational blueprint for “Operation Peaceful Celebration” includes,a visible police presence at churches, carol services, and major events and collaboration with organizers and private security for orderly entry and screening.