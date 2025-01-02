…As Shettima Insists Nigerians’ll Smile In 2025

Share

Vice – President Kashim Shettima yesterday said Nigerians would smile and prosper in 2025, as the economy has turned the corner.

He said this while addressing State House Correspondents after a visit to President Bola Tinubu in Lagos. Shettima said:

“The economy has started picking up, and in the coming weeks and months, Nigerians will start smiling. “We are working assiduously with the National Assembly to come up with robust solutions to our national challenges. “There is no nation that is immune to the economic headwinds across the world.

“The crisis in Ukraine and so many other global trends are affecting us adversely because we are part of the global community.” He, however, assured Nigerians that the country had crossed the Rubicon and was on a path to sustained growth.

