…As S’Arabia Introduces New Dual Health Measures For Pilgrims

Chairman/CEO of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman, yesterday revealed that Saudi Arabian authorities has introduced new dual health measures for pilgrims, which all participating countries must adhere to by selecting one of the two options.

According to him, the new measure include the all encompassing health measure in which all pilgrims’ health matters from supervision, diagnosis to treatment and medicaments would be exclusively handled by Saudi health officials, including doctors and be treated in Saudi hospitals.

Usman informed that the second option was the one service provider would play supervisory role only in which the Saudi health officials would ensure conformity and adherence to laid down health laws, rules regulations and guidelines for pilgrims.

The NAHCON boss informed that in view of the high financial implication of picking the first measure, Nigeria opted for the second option.

