…As Sanwo-Olu Gifts LASU’s Overall Best Graduating Student N10m

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday announced the award of N10 million to the Best Graduating Students of the university for 2023/2024 academic session, Nwosu Isioma Sybil, at the grand finale of the 28th convocation, which featured the conferment of honorary degrees and rank of distinguished professors, held at the Buba Marwa Auditorium, Ojo main campus of the institution.

Sanwo-Olu, who pointed out that education is the backbone of our society, and that we must recognise its importance in addressing societal needs and human development, said we must remind our young people that excelling in education is just as valuable as success in the entertainment industry, fashion, or sports.

“As we gather today, I want to emphasise the importance of academic excellence in our society. It is our responsibility to foster a culture that hungers for knowledge and innovation.

And, as leaders, we must ensure our educational system remains relevant and effective in providing innovative solutions to real-life problems,” he added.

