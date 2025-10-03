…As Sanwo-Olu, Dangote, Drogba, Others Converge On Lagos To Address Africa Blue Economy Summit

Lagos State will today host the Africa Blue Economy Summit, a landmark gathering that seeks to unlock the continent’s vast ocean and freshwater resources for sustainable economic growth.

The summit, themed “Harnessing Africa’s Blue Natural Capital for Sustainable Growth”, will hold at Azuri Towers, Eko Atlantic City, Lagos. It is expected to position Nigeria’s commercial capital as a continental hub for innovation, investment, and collaboration in the Blue Economy sector.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will lead other prominent figures at the event, including founder of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; football legend and CoFounder of E1 Team Drogba, Mr Didier Drogba; President of Afreximbank, Prof Benedict Oramah; and CEO of the E1 Series, Mr Rodi Basso. The summit will also feature African and global leaders, investors, scientists, and policymakers.

Speaking ahead of the event, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation and Chairman of the Technical and Operations Committee of the E1 Lagos GP, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said the summit would provide actionable pathways for transforming Africa’s marine and coastal resources into engines of growth.

Osiyemi said: “The Africa Blue Economy Summit – Lagos 2025 is the catalyst, and it signals Africa’s leadership in blue carbon, regenerative economic growth, sustainable fisheries, ocean waste-to-value innovation, and coastal protection.”

He explained that the summit would convene leaders, scientists, entrepreneurs, and youth to chart a shared vision for an inclusive and resilient Blue Economy, emphasising its role in climate adaptation, job creation and regional prosperity.