AS Roma, Jose Mourinho To Serve UEFA Ban

AS Roma coach, Jose Mourinho has lost his appeal against a four-match UEFA touchline ban for insulting referee, Anthony Taylor following the Europa League Final against Sevilla.

The Special One was caught on camera in the parking lot under the stadium hurling abuse at English official, Taylor, calling him a “f***ing disgrace” and protesting his performance.

Mourinho was also highly critical of Taylor throughout his media interviews after the game, which ended 1-1 after extra time and was won by Sevilla on a penalty shoot-out.

He lodged an appeal against the four-match UEFA ban, but on Thursday was rejected by the Disciplinary Commission.

So was Roma’s appeal, so they will still be fined €55,000 and are banned from selling tickets for away supporters to the next UEFA match due to the lighting of fireworks, throwing of objects, acts of damage and crowd disturbances at the Final in Budapest.

Mourinho and various members of his staff picked up several different touchline bans last season in Serie A and UEFA competitions.

The Final had many controversial moments and the centre referee was viewed by Roma fans as biased to their team.