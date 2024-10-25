…As Reps Donate N100m To Victims

Share

The House of Representatives yesterday donated the sum of N100 million to the families of the victims of the Jigawa State tanker explosion.

The lawmakers disclosed this when Speaker Tajudeen Abbas led a delegation from the House to sympathise with the people and government of Jigawa State over accident, which led to the death of over 170 persons.

The House delegation, which was at the Government House in Dutse, the state’s capital, sympathised with Governor Malam Umar Namadi over the unfortunate incident.

The speaker said: “It is indeed with deep sense of loss, sadness that members of the House of Representatives are here to commiserate and condole the good people of Jigawa State over the unfortunate incident the happened a few days ago.

“We received the news with great shock and dismay but with that total submission to the Almighty Allah. “Whatever happens to a man, we believe is predestined. All we can do as faithful is to pray for the repose of those who passed away.”

