As Remi Tinubu Becomes Utukpa-Oritse Of Warri

Thursday, February 26, remains indelible in the hearts of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III conferred on her the chieftaincy title of UtukpaOritse of Warri Kingdom.

According to the palace, Utukpa-Oritse of the Warri Kingdom, also known as Ugbọnẹ́, is an honour symbolising heritage, service, and royal recognition.

The Olu led the Itsekiri nation in a grand reception for Senator Tinubu, conferring on her the prestigious chieftaincy title of Utukpa-Oritse, meaning Bearer of Light and Prosperity.

Describing her visit as “divinely ordained” and symbolic of a new season of unity, healing and alignment for the Niger Delta and Nigeria at large, the colourful ceremony held at his palace was witnessed by a jubilant crowd of dignitaries including Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja II) former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, lawmakers, federal appointees, political leaders, traditional rulers and cultural troupes gathered in celebration of what the monarch described as a historic homecoming for a “worthy daughter of the Itsekiri nation.

“This is not by accident. This moment reflects God’s unique plan. Your life and service represent light and prosperity, and today we recognise that grace upon you.”

Praising her humility and steadfast support for her husband, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Olu said the honour bestowed on the First Lady was both cultural and spiritual.

“You have carried yourself with dignity, grace and unwavering commitment to service. The kingdom assures you of our prayers and support as you continue to stand in the gap for Nigeria.”

The monarch used the occasion to present sealed requests on behalf of the Warri Kingdom, expressing confidence in strengthened collaboration between the traditional institution and the Federal Government.

In her response, an emotional Senator Tinubu described the reception as deeply personal and profoundly moving.

“This is home, my Itsekiri heritage is foundational to who I am. It shaped my values and my public life.’

She thanked the monarch for the honour, noting that special traditional considerations were made to accommodate her within the kingdom’s customs.