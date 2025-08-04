…As Rainstorm Destroys 50 Houses In Plateau Community

A severe rainstorm swept through the Shimankar District in Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State yesterday, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

According to eyewitnesses, at least 50 houses, including schools and worship centres were destroyed in the Menkaat community.

A resident of Menkaat community, Lawrence Longwwlk, confirmed the incident in Jos yesterday, said the devastating storm, which occurred early yesterday, blew off roofs and caused several buildings to collapse.

He added that residents of the affected area are in dire need of assistance, with two primary schools and a worship centre completely destroyed. “We’ve been hit seriously by this rainstorm.

At least 50 houses have been affected. “Two primary schools and a worship centre in Shimankar was completely blown down by rainstorm.

“From the level of damage, the people need urgent help.” Long – walk said, echoing the sentiments of the community, who are calling for intervention from relevant authorities.

The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency, Sunday Abdu, was not immediately available for comment when contacted.

However, a staff member of the agency, who preferred to remain anonymous, confirmed that the agency was aware of the havoc caused by the rainstorm in Shendam and was making plans to visit the affected community to assess the situation and provide possible assistance.