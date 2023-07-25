As pump price of fuel goes up!

The reality today in Nigeria is that the pump price of fuel which was selling at N185 per litre before the swearing of President Bola Tinubu on May 29 and the removal of subsidy payments has become a worrisome talking point. Following the announcement of the removal, the pump price went up to N530 per litre; an increase of over 200 per cent.

But today in two months the price is now N617 in Abuja but higher in many other cities in the Federation. In fact I did see a headline that claimed that pump price in Ilorin, Kwara State is now N700! I have not bothered to corroborate this alarming, screaming and frightening announcement. Therefore these are interesting times to live in Nigeria considering the fact that increases in pump price of fuel have a holistic effect on prices across board in the economy and a terrible add on effect on inflationary spiral in the economy.

There is something that does not quite jive with the game in town; we were told that subsidy has been removed and that the prices have been deregulated. But the announcement that Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has increased pump price of fuel is not in sync with the prevalent scenario. If we now operate in a deregulated market, it is no longer NNPCL that is in charge and indeed something is wrong with NNPCL making the announcement in the first place.

Simply, it should just be announced; if at all any announcements were required that pump price of fuel has gone up to N617. Maybe because we are in transition and would surely get there as matters crystalize. And therefore the journey to a deregulated market, to say the obvious remains work in progress. It has been reported by the Regulator mid-stream and downstream that 66 marketing companies have been licensed to go into importation of fuel but ten companies have placed orders for delivery during the third quarter July/September, 2023.

Three companies have received supplies. The goal is for NNPCL to stop importation leaving the marketers to take over. What is worrisome is that we have still retained the old mindset, procedures and processes while claiming to have deregulated. In a deregulated environment you will never see this level of quantum increase in one fell swoop. The rate of increase in pump price is alarming and could provoke protests which the country should better avoid. And this observation must be food for thought which should engage and arrest the attention of the authorities. Labour Unions have sounded belligerent as we anticipate their response. Labour has lamented that the government itself went to court to checkmate proposed industrial action but not respecting the status quo ante has gone ahead to increase the price of petroleum products. But the market does not respect such niceties and the note of caution we wish to sound here is that we must not continue to take public reactions for granted.

There is certainly a consensus in the land that the subsidy payments were not good and must be stopped. But the only problem is that we have not been sequential, deliberate and intentional as we did so. My preferred approach has always been that we should tackle this problem from its root cause.

There will be no subsidy to pay if we stopped importation today. So, why not aim to stop importation in the shortest possible time. And this target is within reach with the Dangote Refinery inauguration awaiting commencement of operations. We should have poured all efforts to ensure that this refinery came on stream in the shortest possible time. We just received confirmation from the company that the indicated July/August commencement for the first products of the refinery to hit the market is still on course. As far as we are concerned, we see Dangote Refinery coming on stream as a game changer, which has the potential for making positive impacts on the fortunes of the economy with quick results.

There is of course the argument from some quarters that the refinery will not impact local pump price! That is the product of shallow thinking I must observe. Nigeria will supply crude for the refinery in naira and the refinery will sell products to Nigeria also in naira. Automatically the negative impact of exchange rates is out of the calculations. Other add-on costs due to importation such as freight, insurance, demurrage will no longer apply. Even as we expect Dangote to sell to Nigeria at the going market rates in naira, there is no way the pump price will not be drastically reduced.