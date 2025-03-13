…As Pro-Wike Lawmakers Bar Fubara From Entering Assembly To Present Budget

Share

The lawmakers loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, in the Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Hon Martins Amaewhule, were absent on yesterday as Governor Siminialayi Fubara arrived the complex used by the lawmakers for legislative duties.

Fubara who arrived the Assembly Complex in company of the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, could not enter the premises because there were no lawmakers inside the premises.

The governor made the visit barely 24 hours after he pledged to ensure the implementation of the Supreme Court judgment, which included the representation of the 2025 budget.

Recall that Fubara had presented the 2025 budget to the Rivers State House of Assembly faction led by Hon Victor Oko-Jumbo, a development that the Supreme Court dismissed, having recognised the Assembly faction led by Amaewhule as the authentic House.

The absence of the lawmakers may have arisen due to the lack of official communication between the governor and the lawmakers, who had insisted that the governor re-present the budget to them. But Fubara, yesterday, cried out that Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Amaewhule doesn’t want peace in the state.

The governor said he called Amaewhule severally, but the Speaker refused to answer. Speaking after he was denied access to the official quarters of the State House of Assembly along Aba Road, Port Harcourt, Fubara said Amaewhule is deliberately avoiding him. The venue is being used by lawmakers under Amaewhule, who are loyal to Wike.

Fubara had arrived at the venue in the company of top government officials, including the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, and his Chief of Staff, Edison Ehie, but met the gate locked. Addressing journalists in front of the locked gates of the venue, Fubara said:

“Before my arrival here, I made several attempts to speak to the Speaker. I also sent a letter which was transmitted for this particular invitation.

He said: “Unfortunately, at the gate, you can see that the place is completely sealed, and there is no sign that anything is going to happen today.”

The governor insisted that his actions were in the interest of the people, stressing that he remained committed to fulfilling his constitutional duties.

He said: “The reason why we are doing this, I have always said, is in the interest of our people, which are the most important thing. I don’t think there is anything to worry about. I expect to hear from them after today.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

