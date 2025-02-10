…As Policeman Commits Suicide

Share

An Assistant Superintendent of Police in Niger State, Shafi’u Bawa, on Saturday afternoon reportedly committed suicide.

Usman Bawa, the victim’s father, a resident of the Rigasa area in Kontagora, reported the matter to the police command after the incident occurred in Kontagora Local Government Area.

Officer Bawa was found hanging from the ceiling when his father entered the room on Saturday afternoon and discovered his lifeless body.

Shafi’u’s body was taken to the general hospital by Police officers, where he was confirmed dead. His remains were subsequently released to his family for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

A police statement said, “Today, Saturday, 08/02/25, at approximately 14:10 hours, one Mr Usman Bawa, male, of Rigasa area in Kontagora, reported that his son, AP/No 337979, ASP Shafi’u Usman Bawa, committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling.”

It further explained that a medical doctor confirmed his death when the lifeless body was taken to the General Hospital, Kontagora, saying that the corpse was released to the family for burial according to Islamic rites.

The Niger State Police Command spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, did not respond when called to confirm the incident.

