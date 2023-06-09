As Police Nab Pos Robbery Syndicate, Others

Three suspected members of a Point of Sales (PoS) robbery syndicate have been arrested along Mosogar and Oghara Expressway in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State. According to the police, the suspects, including Moses Musa, 27, Kelin and Isah on sighting police patrol team on routine duty, fled into a nearby bush, but Moses Musa, who hails from Kogi State, was unlucky.

He was arrested with a locally made pistol and a live cartridge, while the other two suspects escaped. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Wale Abass, said the suspects specialise in POS robbery. He said, “Musa has been identified by a victim whose motorcycle was recently snatched at gunpoint along Oghara/ Mosogar Bridge. The suspect is in custody, and investigation is ongoing.”

The Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, in Asaba yesterday narrated how men of the Anti-Crime Patrol along Baleke Street, Iregua Agbor, sighted a motorcycle with three passengers, carrying a bag. “On sighting the police, two of the passengers, who later gave their names as Collins Anthony ‘m’ age 34 and Stephen Goddey ‘m’ age 30, both residents of Agbor Community jumped off the motorcycle and took to flight. “The Police went after them, and arrested them.