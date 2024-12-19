…As Police Nab 22-Year-Old Man For Selling 8-Year-Old Boy For Ritual

Share

In a related development, 22-year-old Destiny Lawrence, have been arrested for allegedly stealing her customer’s 8-year-old son, named Progress Ifeanyi, in Owa-Alero area of Delta State.

It was gathered that a man whose identity was not mentioned reported to the police that his 8-year -old son was missing and that the last he heard was that one of their customers, named Lawrence, who usually come to their shop to patronise them went away with him.

Confirming the incident, the Delta State Police Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bright Edafe, said when the man noticed that his son was missing he asked the said Lawrence who denied knowledge of the whereabouts of his son.

Corpse Later in the day, the corpse of the boy was found in an uncompleted building with some of his body parts missing.

Lawrence was immediately arrested and during interrogation, he confessed that one native doctor Known as Jonah, from Otolokpo community, contracted him to look for a small boy.

He said; the herbalist promised to pay him N30,000. He then lured the deceased to where the herbalist was waiting.

When he got to the spot where they promised to meet he handed him over to the herbalist who took the deceased to an uncompleted building and slit his throat.”

Police reaction The Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, said; “I would like to reiterate the fact that 85% of suspects arrested within the period under review were largely males and mostly youths.”

Abaniwonda said this clearly shows that parenting the male child is in decline, parents are therefore urged to look out for their male children as much as they do their female children.

They should pay attention to their company, peer groups, and whereabouts. They are also advised to continue to talk to their children to shun all forms of cult-related activities, drug abuse, and other criminal vices.

I also assure members of the public of the command’s commitment in ensuring that we record a crime-free yuletide, while admonishing all residents to be law-abiding.

We are also going after those on the run. “The suspect who lured a young boy to a herbalist is already in our custody, while a manhunt for the fleeing native doctor is ongoing,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"