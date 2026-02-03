…As Police Arrest Yobe Man Over Fatal Machete Attack On Wife’s Alleged Lover

The Yobe State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 50-year-old man, Alhaji Hassan Umaru, for allegedly hacking his wife’s suspected lover to death with a machete over an alleged extramarital affair.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed the arrest in a statement yesterday, indicating that the incident occurred on Sunday. He said both the suspect and the victim are residents of Bundila Village in Gulani Local Government Area of Yobe State.

According to the statement, during the confrontation, the suspect, Alhaji Hassan Umaru, allegedly attacked the victim, Sukari Abdul, 45, with a sharp cutlass, inflicting fatal injuries to his neck at the market square in Bundila.

“Personnel of the Bara Divisional Police Headquarters swiftly responded to the incident and rushed the victim to Bularaba Primary Health Care Facility for medical attention, where he was confirmed dead by a medical practitioner.

“The suspect was immediately apprehended, while the cutlass used in committing the offence was recovered. The case has since been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for discreet and thorough investigation,” the statement added.

The Yobe State Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Ado, in the statement warned members of the public against taking the law into their own hands in resolving social or marital disputes.

He urged individuals to report grievances to the appropriate authorities rather than resorting to arbitrary actions, while reiterating that the command would not hesitate to prosecute anyone found culpable in accordance with the law.