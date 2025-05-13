…As Police Arrest Man For Alleged Murder Of Sister’s Boyfriend In Kano

Share

The Kano State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 25-year-old man, Mansur Umar, for the alleged murder of his sister’s boyfriend, Sulaiman Musa, following a violent altercation in Kunya Village, Minjibir Local Government Area.

According to a statement yesterday, by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, the incident occurred on the night of Friday, May 9, around 9:30 p.m., when the victim, Sulaiman Musa of Goda Village, visited his girlfriend, Fiddausi Umar, at her residence in Kunya.

The police said during the visit, a confrontation broke out, during which Mansur Umar allegedly struck Musa on the head with a stick, inflicting a severe injury.

“The victim was rushed to Kunya Cottage Hospital and later referred to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in Kano, where he was pronounced dead at 12:50 a.m. the following day,” the statement noted.

