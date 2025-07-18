…As Police Arrest 5 Suspected Kidnappers, Armed Robbers, Murderer

..recover stolen vehicles, firearms, other items

The Osun State Police Command has arrested five suspects alleged to have been involved in crimes of armed robbery, kidnapping, car theft, secret cultism and murder.

In a statement by the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, the police confirmed that five suspects were apprehended and a number of stolen items recovered, including firearms, vehicles, mobile phones, and other valuables.

Other items recovered include: A Lexus Jeep (Black), Registration No: GGE 197 JJ, a Toyota Camry Muscle (Silver), Registration No: BDG 684 HW, 3½ bed frame, 3½ mattress, four (4) locally-made single-barrel guns, and one cut-to-size double-barrel gun Others terms recovered are two Nokia C32 Android phones and valuable documents.

The statement gave the name of the arrested suspects as Michael Ojo, (27) , Dotun Olumide, (34), Adeboye Damilare Blessing, (23), Taiwo Awoniran (28) and Onah David (29).

According to Ojelabi, on July 11, 2025, operatives of the Anti-Cultism Squad, acting on credible intelligence, arrested Michael Ojo in Ilesa with a stolen Lexus Jeep, car keys, and supporting documents.

He stated that further investigation revealed that Ojo had led a gang of armed men to Akungba in Ondo State on June 20, where they reportedly kidnapped and murdered two victims — Mr. Abah John Friday and Ms. Okah Andrel — before stealing their Lexus Jeep, iPhones, and other belongings.

In a separate operation on July 10, officers from the Prompt Response Unit attached to the Ikire Area Command intercepted a Toyota Camry with suspicious registration.

The driver, Dotun Olumide, fled the scene, but was apprehended shortly afterward. During interrogation, he confessed to stealing the vehicle, along with a bed frame and mattress, from Poget Care Homes Foundation in Badagry, Lagos State, where he had worked as a security guard. The organisation later confirmed the theft.