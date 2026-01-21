…As Police Arrest 42-Year-Old Man Over Killing Of Girlfriend In Benin

A 42-year-old commercial bus driver, Osabuohen Igerevba, has been arrested by the Edo State Police Command in connection with the alleged killing of his 32-year-old girlfriend, Joy Jerome, in Benin City.

The incident came to light on January 10 after the Chief Priest (Ohen) of Ikpe Community alerted the police to the discovery of a lifeless female body found near a river along a roadside. The Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Eno Ikoedem, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Benin yesterday.

According to Ikoedem, operatives from the Idogbo Police Division promptly responded to the report and recovered the body, which was taken to a hospital where doctors confirmed that the woman was dead.

Her remains were later deposited at the Stella Obasanjo Mortuary. Police investigations subsequently identified the deceased as Joy Jerome, a resident of Upper Sakponba Road, Benin City.

This led to the arrest of Igerevba, who lives in the same area. Further findings revealed that the suspect and the deceased were in a romantic relationship, and that the incident occurred on the night of January 9. The police spokesperson explained that Igerevba allegedly picked Jerome up that evening, during which an argument ensued while they were heading to his residence.