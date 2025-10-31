…As Police Arrest 13 Suspects Over Death Of 23-Year-Old Man Amid Protest

The Edo State Police Command yesterday said it has arrested 13 suspects in connection with the crisis that erupted after the killing of 23-year-old Chigozie Ifeonu in Ogheghe Community, Upper Siluko Road, Benin.

The clash, which took place on Wednesday, started when a youth of Northern extraction was said to have stabbed the deceased over a deal that went sour. The killing sparked outrage as youths stormed the streets with dangerous weapons in a bid to avenge the killing.

However, the police in a statement by Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Eno Ikoedem, said that the deceased was rushed to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

The statement read, “The Edo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that normalcy has been restored to Ogheghe Community, Up- per Siluko Road, Benin City, following a violent incident that occurred on 28th October, 2025, at about 1645hrs.

“One male victim, Chigozie Ifeonu , aged 23 years, was stabbed in the chest during the disturbance. He was immediately rushed to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital for medical attention, where he was unfortunately confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

His corpse has since been deposited at the UBTH mortuary for preservation and autopsy. “Swift response by the Area Commander Ekiadolor Area Command, ACP Garba Umaru, alongside Operation Rescue Teams, and operatives from Ogida Division, and other command tactical teams ensured the immediate restoration of peace and protection of lives and property in the area.