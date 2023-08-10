As Plumptre Warns Federation Against Sacking Waldrum

Super Falcons forward Ifeo- ma Onumunu has decried the condition of women’s football in Nigeria, saying the growth of the game has been stunted due to a lack of investment. She accused the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) of insensitivity to the welfare of players. The Gotham FC of the United States player lamented the harrowing experience they have been forced to endure which inhibits the growth of the game.

“I have seen what England players have access to; we don’t have access to much- our training fields could be better. Where we sleep isn’t great, sometimes we share beds, it is not good enough in terms of recovery. We don’t have access to a gym in our camp in Nigeria. “Back home, the pitches aren’t great; the grass is rocky, bumps everywhere. The stadiums we play on for qualifying you would be sur- prised. I was surprised.

You don’t even know where the ball is going to jump at you. Our U-20s went far in their World Cup and when they were sent home they slept in airports for 24 hours. That’s not acceptable. What we have to fight for is bigger for us,” she said in a radio interview monitored by our correspondent. Meanwhile, her teammate Ashleigh Plumptre has warned the federation against sacking the Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum, insisting that such moves could disrupt the gains recorded following the stellar showing of the team at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The team crashed out in the Round of 16 of the tournament after losing on penalties to England but their overall performance attracted widespread commendation and Plumptre believes Waldrum who orchestrated the run should be allowed to build on it ahead of the Olympics. “I will prefer Randy to continue leading this team. For me to get into this team, he gave me a chance to play for Nigeria,” she said. “He probably didn’t know me very well.

Nevertheless, he gave me and some new players the chance to play for the Falcons. “Obviously, he has done well at this World Cup and it was not a coincidence. The team gave great performances in all the games played and I am super proud. “He has put in a lot of work, time and e energy into this team and done a lot behind the scenes. “I am hoping he can continue doing what he is doing, as we look forward to the Olympics qualifiers and other tournaments,” she said.