As Pete Edochie Becomes Doctor Of Literature, Arts

Veteran actor, Chief Pete Edochie, (MON), has added Dr. to his titles. Edochie was over the weekend conferred with double doctorate degree (Honoris Causa) by Superior Institute of Technology and management, ISTM, University, Lome, Togo. The double conferment event of Doctor of Literature, D.Litt and Doctor of Arts, DA, was held at the expansive Enugu home of the respected actor.

Before presenting the plaque and certificate to the honoree at the private ceremony, the VC of the university, Dr Jeremiah David, who was represented by the Registrar, Dr Justin Uchenna, and the Director of Admission ISTM University, Dr Davis Omokehinde, read out the impressive citation of the reverred thespian, tracing his birth, education, broadcasting and acting life beginning from his classic and award winning performance as Okonkwo in NTA’s adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s world famous book Things Fall Apart, to all his many films in Nollywood thereafter.

Speaking further, the VC noted that the governing council of the institution decided, “to honor you Pete Edochie with these two degrees in consideration of your outstanding performance and contribution to the growth of African cinema.” In his acceptance speech, Chief Edochie expressed his gratitude to the institution for taking note of his modest achievements in the acting business, which he said started from the years his father took him to watch cinema when ever he did well in class.

He also recalled his early years of acting on radio and tv, featuring in plays like Sons and Daughters, Everyman, and other Shakespeare’s plays with late James Iroha and co. Some of his friends who witnessed the event expressed their happiness at the honor. His schoolmates like veteran broadcaster, Chief Uche Udedibia, described the honor as “well merited”, while erudite estate surveyor and university don, Dr. Joe Nwaorgu, said “Dr Pete has always been an excellent man”, from their days at St John’s college Kaduna.

For industrialist, Chief Dr. Chike Obidigbo, “this honor is long overdue”. He chided Nigerian universities for not doing what they should have done, and letting an institution in Togo be in the lead of honoring an achiever like Chief Edochie. Chief Emma Nwamkpa described Edochie as “ubiquitous doctor” from now on.