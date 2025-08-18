…As PDP Rejects APC’s Victory In Edo, Alleges BVAS Sabotage

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has ejected the outcome of the recently concluded bye-elections for the Edo Central senatorial district and the Ovia Federal Constituency, describing the process as a calculated subversion of democracy.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC had yesterday, declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates, Joseph Ikpea and Omosede Igbinedion, as winners of the senatorial and House of Representatives seats, respectively.

However, in a statement issued shortly after the announcement, the Elections, Publicity Secretary of the Edo PDP Caretaker Committee, Chris Nehikhare, dismissed the results, alleging that the polls were marred by irregularities and what he described as deliberate sabotage by INEC.

According to Nehikhare, the malfunctioning of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) during the election was not a technical failure but an intentional act aimed at manipulating the process in favour of the APC.

“What we witnessed was not a technical failure but a deliberate sabotage by INEC to provide room for manipulation in cohort with APC, and creates an unfair advantage for the APC and renders the entire process compromised,” he stated.