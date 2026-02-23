New Telegraph

February 23, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. …As PDP Professionals…

…As PDP Professionals Hail Party’s Victory In Gwagwalada

The Conference of Professionals in the Peoples Democratic Party (CP-PDP) yesterday hailed the opposition’s party’s victory in the Gwagwalada Area Council chairmanship contest in Saturday’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council election.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) won the remaining five chairmanship seats – Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Kuje, Abaji, Bwari and Kwali. In a statement, the professionals said the party’s showing in the election had underscored “the undisputed strength and potency of the PDP at the grassroots level across the country”.

According to them, the PDP’s victory has proved that the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike is fast descending into political illusion”. They claimed that the PDP won the other chairmanship seats because of its popularity, but the APC’s tactics stopped the party.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

The group said: “The manifest popularity and performance of the PDP in the FCT election despite the serial attacks, threats, intimidation, propaganda, lies and extensive shenanigans by the APC using the instrumentality of the FCT Minister Chief Nyesom Wike, further underscore the undisputed strength and potency of the PDP at the grassroots level across the country.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

FCT Poll: ADC Not Discouraged By Outcome Of FCT Election –Candidate
Read Next

89th Birthday: Obasanjo Targets 10,000 Lagos Residents For Free Healthcare