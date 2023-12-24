…as PDP insists 25 defected lawmakers can’t return to House

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the 25 Rivers State lawmakers, who defected from the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC), cannot return to the House of Assembly without passing through a fresh electoral process in accordance with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and the Electoral Act, 2022. It was reported that at a meeting with Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and some other stakeholders, President Bola Tinubu asked the governor to represent the 2024 budget to the House of Assembly, which would include the defected lawmakers.

But at a press conference in Abuja yesterday, PDP acting National Chairman Ambassador Umar Damagun, said by virtue of Section 109 (1)(g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the defected lawmakers have lost their seats. “Our party insists that having now vacated and lost their seats, the only option available for the former lawmakers, if they wish to return to the House of Assembly, is to seek fresh nomination and re-election on the platform of any political party of their choice in line with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and the Electoral Act, 2022.

“The 25 former Rivers lawmakers freely and without any cause vacated their seats, being fully aware of the consequences of defection from the party upon which they were elected into the Rivers State House of Assembly without the conditions stipulated by the 1999 constitution.” Damagun stated that there is no division in the PDP at the national or any other level to justify the defection of the 25 lawmakers. He noted that the Speaker of the House of Assembly Ehie Edison “officially declared the seat of the defected now former members vacant in line with Section 109 (1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).” According to him: “The Rivers State House of Assembly, having become functus officio on the matter cannot re-admit the former lawmakers unless through the channel of a fresh election.” The acting National Chairman called on INEC to fix a date for the conduct of fresh election into the 25 state constituencies in Rivers State where, he said, vacancies have occurred by reason of the defection of the lawmakers, pending the determination of any suit in any court.