…As PDP Blames Explosion On Poor Infrastructure

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has blamed the Wednesday’s tanker explosion along at Karu Bridge, Abuja, that resulted in loss of lives, with several others injured and property destroyed, on poor infrastructure.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, regretted that the Abuja explosion added to the upsurge of disastrous incidences that have persistently befallen the country.

The party noted the worsening state of infrastructure in the country under the the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, which it said, “continues to demonstrate utter disdain for the safety and wellbeing of Nigerians.”

According to the PDP, the avoidable incident in Abuja, Nigeria’s federal capital points to the general poor management of urban infrastructure and heightened insecurity in the nation’s capital.

“Our party is saddened that due to the misgovernance of the APC administration, innocent Nigerians continue to perish with families in peril, anguish and devastation over the death of their breadwinners and loved one,” the party regretted.

It called on the Federal Government to institute a system-wide investigation into the Abuja explosion and similar incidences in other parts of the country, and take urgent steps to ensure safer roads in our nation.

