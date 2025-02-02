…As Outbreak Kills 2 In Plateau

Share

Plateau State government yesterday, confirmed two persons dead among new 3 cases of suspected Lassa fever in the state. Plateau State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Cletus Shurkuk, disclosed this in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Shurkuk said the two cases were discovered in Kanam local government and another reported case in Shendam.

He explained that the disease is transmitted to humans through exposed food and household items contaminated with urine or faeces of infected rats.

He listed the symptoms of disease to include headache, sore throat, muscle pain, chest pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, cough, and abdominal pain among others.

He said: “One of the patients died in Shendam while the other one is at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital where the survivor is currently recieving treatment.

“Plateau State government in collaboration with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NSCDC) on receiving reports on the outbreak swiftly mobilised a team to affected communities for an on the spot assessment and to educate people on the disease.

Share

Please follow and like us: