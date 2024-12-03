As Otti Signs The Much Anticipated Greater Ohafia Devt Authority Bill Into Law

Share

In Abia State, particularly in the state’s North Senatorial zone, there is excitement in the air. And the reasons for this enthusiasm everywhere is not far to seek. Indeed, great things are happening in Abia State, and the people are happy that finally, Governor Alex Otti is returning this once front-line state to where it rightly belongs.

For instance, Dr. Michael Iheonukara Okpara and Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, to mention but a few, remain towering figures and precious gifts from the people of this part of Nigeria to the world of politics, administration, scholarship, and professionalism. So, the renaissance taking place in Abia State today, could not have come at a better time.

For a state usually referred to as ”God’s Own State”, it appears from the look of things that the Almighty has finally taken charge of the affairs of Abia through a thoughtful, visionary, and courageous governor who is ready to make a mark. So, this newly inaugurated Greater Ohafia Development Authority (GODA) in the state is a welcome development, and the people are very glad that it eventually came to pass in their lifetime.

In many ways, Monday, October 28, 2024, will remain memorable because it was on that day that the historic signing took place in the presence of the governor, the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Ikechukwu Uwanna, also in attendance were other distinguished members of the State’s Executive Council.

But the icing on the cake for the people of Ohafia, is having the very best of experts and true patriots on the board and administration of GODA.

They include; Prof. Awa U. Kalu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), a former Abia State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice is the Chairman of the Authority; Engineer Obinna Odum, a petroleum and gas engineer as an established project manager is the Director-General and other members like Dr. Onyinye Rufus-Obi, who is a politician, entrepreneur and experienced boardroom guru; Quantity Surveyor of repute, Ikechukwu Orika and Chief Johnson Chukwu, who is an accountant and asset management consultant.

Governor Otti had said during its inauguration that: “GODA would serve as a robust institutional vehicle for the rapid socio-economic transformation of the Abia North zone.”

One thing is certain, and that is the fact that the good people of Abia are now at an important point in their struggle and determination to change their narrative for good, and forever, too. For the purpose of historical clarity, development agencies, especially in this part of the world, are always value-added in many ways.

Like Abia, a few other forward-looking states in Nigeria are also, through these special multi-purpose vehicles, creating values, empowering their citizens, engendering confidence in government and addressing project deficits in a special way. As everyone knows, development agencies or authorities are vehicles for growth and sustainable development.

Apart from the fact that these agencies remain veritable platforms for teamwork among both public and private sectors and civil societies, they also provide meaningful and effective use of local resources where they are found.

In their own special ways, they accelerate regional development, provide sustainability, tackle natural resource issues and mitigate local conflicts that could erupt, with their vision and understanding of risk management strategies at the local level. This long-awaited opportunity that is finally here, is a big deal, no doubt.

Apart from the fact that everyone in the state is in high spirits, citizens of the state also appear to be in agreement with the government, irrespective of party affiliation, age, sex, faith or geographical location.

Now, the government can focus on more important issues because this development authority promises to do many things, including tackling all outstanding matters on the residual list. For instance, this is a good opportunity to re-evaluate all unresolved issues around the establishment of public burial grounds and cemeteries in line with the dictates of growth and urbanisation.

It is already evident that at the end of the day, all the wards in Ohafia Local Government Area and several other communities will not be the same again. Even as there are high expectations in terms of employment opportunities and a better life for everybody, these people at the grassroots are also openly setting agendas, especially with regard to improving their living conditions.

Moreover, part of this agenda-setting includes but not limited to abolishing decrepit public toilet system dotting almost every community in Ohafia, Nkporo, Abiriba and other parts of Abia North unlike modern conveniences as can be found in other developing cities which Ohafia is trying to emulate.

Modernised public conveniences will be for the good of a greater number of people and an improved public hygiene. But there are also other basic areas of needs that the people are also desirous of.

They include encouraging the establishment of cottage industries; creating the necessary environment for mechanised farming and farm settlements like in the First Republic; effective urban planning to ensure that these emerging cities are well-equipped to handle population growth, environmental challenges and economic activities.

An attempt should also be made towards the restoration of public utilities like electricity, good roads and pipe borne water.

Furthermore, GODA should work towards an organized and harmonious development plan for all the emerging cities in its area of jurisdiction. This is so because of the unplanned development currently going on in these communities, especially in Ohafia.

GODA should consider opening up and improving the roads infrastructure in and out of the various communities in Ohafia, Nkporo and Abiriba as the current road network cannot carry the vehicular traffic in these fast developing cities. This is in addition to collaborating with aid agencies so as to attract funding in all the critical areas mentioned above.

