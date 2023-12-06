As Otti lifts Aba into global family of mayoralties

The eventual emergence of Dr Alex Otti of Labour Party as Governor of Abia State is a good example of Victor Hugo’s an idea whose time has come. And his elevation of Aba to a mayoralty – 67 years after the emergence of the first two mayors in Eastern Nigeria – is equally matched by the choice of a Harvard-trained industrialist boasting over four decades of residence in the town as mayor. These alongside his other positive policies, seem to confirm the electorate’s adulation that a messiah has come to deliver Abia from inept and corrupt regimes. Such a displacement will naturally attract hostile opposition.

History

The indigenes of Aba may now be scattered, but they are within their ancestral lands. When some white men were said to have visited Aba from Akwete in 1896, they met with the elders of the land, notably, from Eziukwu, Umungasi, Obuda, among others, with whom representatives of Queen Victoria of England later signed a pact. Venue of the meeting is honoured as the location of The Museum of Colonial History on Ogborhill, Aba (EN Akwaranwa).

However, the settlement that formed the nucleus of Aba Township was around Eke-Oha Market (destroyed by fire in 1976) and Motor Park area, where Aba Town Hall is located, So, trading activities and physical development began from that axis.

Early separation

For administrative convenience, somehow influenced by the stranger elements, including the Yoruba and Hausa residents, the “Township Ordinance of 1923 aimed to carve out Ngwa communities from Aba Urban; it intended that the town be separate and headed by a Colonial Administrative Officer with the advice of a Board whose membership was selected by the Resident” (Ibid). Consequently, when the first set of local councils were created in 1954, most of the Aba communities like Eziukwu, Osusu, Obuda and Aba na Ohazu Group, among others, were in the defunct Southern Ngwa County Council (current Osisioma LGA) until the unbundling of LGs merged during the 1976 Local Government Reform and creation of new ones in 1996.

Municipal administration

In the developed world most municipalities are administered by mayors with democratically-elected or selected councils. In The Mayors’ Role in Municipal Government, Michael Roberts posited: “In a mayoral form, the Mayor is the elected chief executive of the city and is in charge of running the government. There is usually also an elected city council, which is in charge of laws, budget, etc. City managers, sometimes known as city administrators, are generally appointed by mayors or councils, based on their education and experience in local government administration. Mayors are elected by their constituents or selected from among members of the council through an election or rotation.”

If Aba was a mayoralty, its status and global rating would have improved. Besides, landmark events like the 1896 pact, 1923 ordinance, 1912 rail connection and 1929 Aba Women’s Riot would have enjoyed centennial commemoration and visual landmarks.

Pioneer Mayor

Ide John C Udeagbala, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Udeagbala Holdings (Nigeria) Limited, Aba, Abia State, is a Harvard University-trained economist and immediate past President of the National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), after completing his term as First Deputy President, and earlier presiding over ACCIMA, he currently serves as an ex-officio member of the over a 100-nation International Federation of Chambers of Commerce and World Chambers of Commerce (IFCC-WCC) from January, 2023, which makes him a global advocate of Medium and Small scale Enterprises (MSMEs) as major driver of industrial growth. At present, he is the Chairman of Abia State Environmental and Sanitation Committee.

Flawed publicity

Against the foregoing backdrop, both the decision to elevate Aba to a mayoralty and choice of candidate are well informed and beyond reproach. But the consequent bickering is partly ethnic and also attributable to the unprofessional headlines announcing the offer: “Otti appoints Anambra billionaire mayor of Aba….” as reported in various online platforms, giving it a clannish perspective that has become a norm in the South East. Being an “Anambra billionaire” did not earn Udeagbala that noble office.

Under Zik’s liberal government as Premier of the Eastern Region, when Enugu and Port Harcourt attained municipality status in 1956, Umaru Altine and Okwuosha Nzimiro emerged first mayors of Enugu and Port Harcourt respectively. While Altine hailed from Sokoto, Nzimiro came from Oguta. None was an indigene.

Enormous challenge

Nonetheless, this is part of the challenges of Udeagbala’s office as Mayor of Aba. The Aba business community still lags in modern approach to entrepreneurship. Aba Club/Golf Course dates back to the mid-20s, but no news of events in such upper class relaxation centres, including hotels, filters into the national news landscape.

Enyimba business men/women need lessons in branding, advertising, public relations, corporate governance, urban beautification and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Sport and social commitment seem to be missing in their business lexicon. In collaboration with the relevant state ministry, the Mayor should set the pace. He should also take advantage of international exposure to embrace inclusive city development and diverse environmental demands of urban planning.

Mayoral events

On October 2nd and 3rd there was a gathering of mayors from Europe and beyond in Switzerland – The Third UNECE Forum of Mayors 2023 with the theme: “Urban Regeneration Towards 2030” – organised by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNICE). It attracted mayors from across Europe and other parts of the world, including Africa where mayors from six countries attended. They discussed projects to achieve more inclusive, resilient and sustainable urban development.

And on Thursday, November 9, Marrakesh, Morocco, hosted the “Africa Investment Forum 2023” described as a “high level mayoral event leveraging cities and municipalities on national development.” But, Nigeria’s only presence was Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State. Ironically, there’s no mayor to represent the mega city in such an important international concourse. Port Harcourt currently has a mayor, but he is yet to feature in any of such global and regional events.

Invitation to Moscow

As Aba joins the world family of mayors, it is also important to draw the attention of both the Abia State Government and the mayoralty to global events already marked for 2024. For example, the United States which boasts the largest number of cities with high profile mayors has several events designed to equip and empower mayors next year.

The World Conference of Mayors is slated for January 26-28 in Eastonville/Orlando, Orange County, State of Florida, USA, with the invitational appeal: “Let us face 2024, and the Future, as Family; We are one; We are Together”.

And from Russia comes the invite to the International Conference of Mayors, Moscow, September16-17, 2024. According to the planners, mayors of more than 100 cities of the world and heads of international organisations are expected at the Russian capital.

First of this constituent conference was held in Paris, France, in March, 2000. And at the second conference hosted by Athens, Greece, in September 2002, “The Charter of Athens for the Diplomacy of Cities and The Athens Declaration of Olympic Solidarity” were signed. As host of the 2024 version, the “functions of the chairman of the Conference were handed over to the Mayor of Moscow, Yuri Luzhkov.”

Strategic location

Aba is strategically located as a centre of commerce, both retail and bulk purchase of palm produce for export and imported commodities for distribution to neighbouring Niger Delta towns and communities right from the era of Oil Rivers Protectorate to the coming of the Royal Niger Company, which morphed to the United African Company (UAC). From Aba the merchants easily moved their produce by road to Abonnema Wharf, Port Harcourt or Egwanga-Opobo (now Ikot Abasi in Akwa Ibom State) for shipment by sea to Europe and the Americas. The extension of the rail line to Aba in 1912 became an additional boost to trade, which attracted merchants like UAC, John Holt, Paterson Zochonis (PZ), Indian traders, etc. Later, manufacturing outfits like Nigerian Breweries, Lever Brothers, Nicholas, Pfizer, Aba Textile Mills (1963), etc., followed.

Cosmopolitan content

The birth of Dr K O Mbadiwe (1912) and one-time Minister of National Planning, Dr Chu Okongwu, in 1934 at Aba, among others, confirms the early presence of non-indigene settlers. An encounter with one urbane Dr Balogun in 1983 as Features Sub-editor in The Guardian also merits mention. The man came to complain about some editing errors on his arts’ write-up. After the introduction, during which he asked where I came from; I said Osisioma, Aba; he softly responded: I was born at Aba; my father was a magistrate there. Instantly, his mood altered, and rather than berate me for the perceived blunder, which I admitted, he began to counsel me like an elder brother, attributing the mistake to inexperience.

Alafia Tayo was the business name of a Yoruba man that introduced and transformed the Ajo daily contribution into an organised daily savings syndicate at Aba. He engaged young men whom he gave branded bicycles and assigned routes across the city, with Eke-oha and Motor Park as the most prominent. His reputation might have been so impeccable, because after the war some of his experienced staff who started a similar business were inundated with questions as to when their boss would return.

Ace NTA Newscaster, Sienne Allwell-Brown of Rivers State extraction, is an “Aba girl.” Her father owned a high-brow emporium, Allwell Brown Stores, just as another Kalabari man, Solomon Simbi, former Assistant Editor of Eastern Nigerian Guardian, Port Harcourt, relocated to Aba where he published The Statesman.

Political hot-bed

Gen Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu (Ikemba Nnewi) penned Aba among a few places his body lied-in-state. Part of his reasons could be seen from third Senate president (1964-66), Dr Abyssinia Akweke Nwafor-Orizu’s presentation during his 1946 visit to Aba.

His words: “Aba was famous as a centre of palm produce trade. Situated on the railway line between Enugu and Port Harcourt, it was a political hot-bed of the East. It did not boast of high schools or newspapers, but it certainly had men and women of Enlightenment, Culture and Patriotism. Aba is in Ngwa land and the Ngwas are a great and virile people. It was, therefore, no wonder that Aba became one of the most prominent centres of revolutionary ideologies and activities in the nation…Being near Ibibios and overwhelmingly populated by Arondizuogus, Ohafians, and Nnewians of the Ibo, the cycle was complete.”

Last word

Constructive criticism and opposition is healthy for democracy but for efficiency, merit must be given preference in the choice of candidates for core public institutions. As an old Toyota advert says: “Good product, good thinking.”

Otti should be commended for his choice of a good product for the office of first Mayor of Aba City. On his part, Udeagbala is challenged to exceed the expectations of right thinking members of the public who appreciate his candidature. All parties must unite to move Aba forward as a growing 21st Century industrial hub.