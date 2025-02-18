…as OSSIEC Unveils Voting Materials For LG Elections

Share

Ahead of the February 22, local government elections in Osun State, the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission has officially unveiled voting materials.

The unveiling took place on Monday during a press briefing held at the commission’s headquarters in Osogbo. The event was led by OSSIEC Chairman, Barr. Hassim Abioye, who assured the public of the commission’s readiness.

Abioye said: “We are fully prepared to conduct a free, fair, and credible election. “All necessary materials have been secured, and we are working closely with security agencies to ensure a smooth process.”

The unveiled specimen voting materials included ballot papers, result sheets, and other essential election materials. Abioye also said the commission made cubicles for the election.

According to the OSSIEC boss, the distribution of materials to various local government areas would commence immediately.

He said: “For the first time, we have a voting cubicle which will allow two persons to vote at a time to reduce long queue.

“Our ballot boxes are ready and the ballot papers are bar coded in a way that the one meant for a local government can not be used in another local government.

