…As Olawepo-Hashim Blames APC Govt

A former presidential candidate, Dr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has said that the responsibility for the ongoing diplomatic row between Nigeria and the United States over alleged genocide against Christians lies squarely with President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart, particularly noted that the diplomatic standoff reflects the Tinubu government’s “reckless and self-serving foreign policy,” which prioritises personal, political and pecuniary interests over Nigeria’s national security and global reputation.

He said: “It is deeply troubling that as we speak, Nigeria does not have ambassadors in many key countries. “The bi-national and bilateral commissions established to address pressing concerns on security and trade has collapsed for over a decade.”

He added that after paralyzing institutional mechanisms for diplomacy, the APC government has resorted to using “a motley crowd of poorly informed operatives and international outlaws, pushing shady interests incoherently and dangerously.”

Describing this option as “truly disgraceful and embarrassing,” Olawepo-Hashim recalled Nigeria’s proud legacy as a stabilising force in Africa.