…As Okpebholob Visits Benin Monarch Over Election Victory

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo and his deputy, Dennis Idahosa, yesterday paid a solidarity visit to Benin monarch, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, after their victory at Governorship Election Tribunal, where Okpebholo expressed his gratitude to the Benin Monarch for his fatherly love.

The governor and his entourage, while paying homage to the Oba of Benin, thanked him for his prayers and support for the new administration since it came on board.

While appreciating the Edo people, the governor thanked the judges for their unanimity in their decision in his favour based on what was provided before them by all parties.

He assured Edo people that his administration will continue with the developmental stride he has started to ensure that Edo people enjoy the dividends of democracy.

He said: “I am here in the palace to let you know that the issues of the election petition tribunal between Monday Okpebhole and Asue Ighodalo have been resolved.

It was resolved in favour of Monday Okpebholo and the All Progressives Congress (APC). “The three judges agreed that Senator Monday Okpebholo won the September 21st governorship election in Edo State.

