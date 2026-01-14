…As Okpebholo Orders Release Of Detained Students

Edo State Government yesterday ordered the release of innocent students of the Ambrose Alli University (AAU) arrested in connection with the recent protests against insecurity in Ekpoma.

The students were among the 52 suspects arrested and subsequently remanded to the Ubiaja Correctional Centre following the looting and destruction of property that greeted the protest, which turned violent. Governor Monday Okpebholo deployed the Commissioner for Education Paddy Iyamu to facilitate the release of the students.

Speaking to journalists at the Ubiaja Correctional Centre, Iyamu said bona fide AAU students would walk home free after all processes were perfected. He said last week’s violent protests in Ekpoma were orchestrated by a group identified as the ‘Comrade Association’. He said: “There is a lot of misinformation going around especially on social media.

“I wonder how a protest will occur without the authorisation of the Student Union Government. The school is not in session and the students were not involved.