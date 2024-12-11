…As Okpebholo Budgets N605bn

Share

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo yesterday presented a budget estimate of N605 billion for 2025 to the House of Assembly for approval.

The Appropriation Bill tagged: “Budget of Renewed Hope for a Rising Edo” is a 25 per cent increase from the 2024 budget.

Okpebholo said capital expenditure would take N381 billion, representing 63 per cent while recurrent had N223 billion, representing 37 per cent.

He said his administration planned to make huge difference in the road sector with the appropriation of N162 billion to road construction across the state.

He appropriated N48 billion for Education, while N500 million was appropriated to Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma as monthly subvention to ensure its revival.

The governor also appropriated N63.9 billion to the health sector, N1.8 billion was set aside for the Health Insurance scheme, with N4.5 billion budgeted for the agriculture sector.

He further stated that his administration recently purchased 20 patrol vehicles to assist the security personnel in their work and planned to purchase more in the coming year.

Speaker Blessing Agbebaku said the Assembly would work with relevant stakeholders to ensure a speedy passage of the Bill.

