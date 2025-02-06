…As Oborevwori Urges Workers To Put Public Interest Above Self

Share

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday called on elected and appointed public office holders in the state to always put interest of the people above self in the discharge of their duties.

The governor made the call when he played host to members of the new executive of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Delta State Chapter, led by Bishop Abos Willie, at Government House, Asaba.

Oborevwori said it was the lack of fear of God that made some public office holders to put themselves above the collective interest of the people.

While attributing the successes so far recorded by his administration in the last 19 months to divine directive and God’s providence, the governor pledged to continue to put God first in the governance of the state.

He congratulated members of the new PFN executive in the state on their successful election, even as he promised to synergise with them in advancing the MORE Agenda of his administration.

He said: “First, let me congratulate the new executive members of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Delta State Chapter.

