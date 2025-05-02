…As Oborevwori Tells Workers To Reclaim Their Rights, Amplify Voices In Civic Space

Share

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborovwori has said workers in the state are the backbone of the wheel of progress of his administration. The governor said workers should not play second fiddle but engage fully in the processes of governance to reclaim their lot in the civic space.

He maintained that Workers’ Day is not just for celebration, but a moment to reflect on shared journey and renewal of commitment to building a just state and Nigeria. He said workers must be valued everywhere, empowered and rewarded for optimum service delivery.

This was as the state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Goodluck Ofobruku, and his counterpart in Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Comrade Martins Bolum, called on workers to come together and take their destiny in their hands to reclaim their civic space in-spite of the economic hardship.

Govenor Oborevwori, represented by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, in Asaba yesterday during the 2025 May Day Celebration said the theme, “Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship,” was apt, as it serves as a clarion call for action and rallying point for all.

He said, “In the face of adversity, we must reclaim our rights, amplify our voices and engage fully in the civic processes that govern our lives.

“Workers in Delta State, civil servants, teachers, healthcare professionals, artisans, farmers and private sector employees, are the backbone of our progress.

My administration will never take your sacrifices for granted and we will keep pushing for policies that uplift you and your families.”

