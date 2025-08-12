…As Obi Describes Handling Of Ibom Air Passenger’s Arrest As ‘Double Standard’

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, has faulted the arraignment of Comfort Emmanson, the female passenger accused of being unruly during a flight operated by Ibom Air.

In a post on X yesterday, Obi said the recent incident has exposed the double standards in Nigeria’s justice system and the failure of security operatives to act in a civilised manner.

He described the development as “unfortunate and dishonourable,” while condemning the treatment meted out to the passenger by officials.

Obi said: “I want to start by sincerely apologising to the Ibom Air crew who were assaulted by Miss Comfort Emmanson. We must, as a society, learn and uphold good conduct, as it is a true measure of success and decent living.

“However, I must equally strongly condemn the dehumanising treatment meted out to this young woman. “Stripping her publicly was not only unnecessary but also represents the height of rascality and abuse by our agencies.”

Obi faulted the “hurried” arraignment and remand of Emmanson while another individual, who allegedly delayed a flight and endangered lives, remains free, with some government officials calling for him to be forgiven.

He said: “This case is not just about one young woman, it is about the double standards that poison our justice system.”