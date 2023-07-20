As Oba Isese Worldwide Commends Abiodun For Approving Holiday For Traditionalists

The Oba Isese Worlwide, Oba (Dr.) Ifarotimi Adifagbola Balogun, has commended the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun and the Ogun State House of Assembly, for approving August 20 of every year as a public holiday for traditionalists to celebrate their own religion (ISESE) throughout the state.

The monarch gave the commendation, while addressing journalists in his palace in Idi- Ori, Ile –Ise Awo, Abeoukta, Ogun State recently, shortly after the pronouncement was made. The Oba thanked the Governor for the good gesture extended to traditionalists to celebrate their religion just like the government has done for Muslims and Christians in the state.

He also appealed to the Governors of Lagos, Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti, Kwara and Edo states to emulate the good gesture of Governor Dapo Abiodun by approving public holidays for traditionalists in their states.

Oba Adifagbola Balogun however, promised that traditionalists would continue to support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Ogun State Government so that they would achieve their aims of bequeathing better Nigeria and Ogun State to the people.