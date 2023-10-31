As NYSC takes free medicare to rural dwellers

The Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers was designed to take the message of good health to the rural areas. It involved corps members given talks on health and providing basic health care to the residents of the community.

Director General of NYSC, Brigadier General YD Ahmed who was represented at the event by the Director, Ventures Management Department, Prince Mohammed Momoh said the programme was targeted at ameliorating the health needs of the grassroots who have little or no access to quality and affordable healthcare.

He said that the scheme would continue to ensure that the total well-being of the rural dwellers is given topmost priority by deploying high quality medical personnel for free medicare.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that our various stakeholders, both Governmental and Non-Governmental have contributed immensely to the success recorded by the Scheme,” he said.

Community health

In her introductory address, the Director, Community Development and Special Projects, Hajiya Zainab Isah said apart from NYSC’s contributions to national development, the Scheme has also helped in sensitizing communities on various ailments, causes, symptoms, prevention and treatment.

Isah stated that Corps Members have also mobilized resources and constructed cottage clinics and renovated numerous health facilities across the country.

She disclosed that Corps Members have also launched campaigns in the mitigation of malaria, HIV/AIDS prevention, Guineaworm eradication, immunization against measles, polio vaccines and contributed significantly in curtailing COVlD-19 pandemic.

“The Scheme’s bold determination to making meaningful impact in healthcare delivery, commenced with the launch of the HIRD in 2014. It is geared towards improving the well-being of rural dwellers.

“The Mobile Clinic initiative was launched in 2022 and tagged ‘NYSC Mobile Healthcare Intervention’ which has helped to strengthen the impact of the programme by providing a wider coverage for thousands of persons in rural communities in the FCT,” Isah said.

Blood bank

DIirector, Blood Service of the National Blood Services Commission, Dr Ayoola Olufemi commended the management of the NYSC for promoting HIRD for the well-being of the populace. He urged Nigerians to imbibe the culture of free blood donation while he pledged more support from the commission to NYSC.

In his goodwill message on behalf of the Nigerian Business Coalition Against AIDS, Dr Opeyemi Yekini said health is a prerequisite for social and economic development. “We will continue to strengthen our collaboration with NYSC Medical team. I urge you to sustain this noble initiative,” he said.

The community

A cross section of residents of the Federal Captal Territory, Abuja who are beneficiaries of the programme , applauded the National Youth Service Corps for providing free medical services for them saying it would enhance their well-being.

The Etsu Piwoyi, Mr Tanko Lazarus who spoke on behalf of members of his community during the official flag-off of NYSC Health Initiative For Rural Dwellers held at Piwoyi,

commended the management of the NYSC and Corps Medical team for their kind gesture, adding that the free medical services would improve the overall well being of the people.

Corpers lodge

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has inaugurated a two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow constructed and furnished by the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) of Government Secondary School, Gwagwalada, in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the intervention was geared towards meeting the accommodation needs of members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posted to the school for the one-year mandatory service.

Director, Secondary Education Board, FCTA, Dr Mohamed Ladan, while inaugurating the edifice at the school premises, said that the twin flat was constructed from the N3,000 levy charged by the PTA on students every term.

Ladan explained that the lodge was well equipped with modern facilities to ensure that the corps members were comfortable, to enhance their productivity.

He described the lodge as a “symbol of unity” that would foster a sense of togetherness and cooperation among corps members from different ethnic, cultural, and religious backgrounds.

He said that the PTA’s support was due to the association’s unwavering dedication to enhancing the educational experience of their children and their support for the educational development of the community.

He expressed appreciation to the PTA for the gesture, stressing that it would go a long way in solving the accommodation problem being faced by corps members posted to the school.

“Since last week, I have been going from one school to the other, inaugurating intervention projects donated by PTA. The facility is one out of many others that are helping to improve the learning environment.

“As such, school principals need to do more through the PTA, as the government cannot do it alone,” he said.

The NYSC Coordinator in FCT, Mrs. Winifred Shokpeka, noted that the NYSC placed a premium on the welfare and security of corps members, irrespective of their locations.

She said that the laudable efforts underscored the need to improve the security and welfare of corps members and other NYSC staff to engender optimal service delivery to the nation.

“I, therefore, commend your foresight and urge other organizations and corps employers to emulate this kind gesture by prioritising corps members’ welfare and security to get the best out of them,” she said.

The Chairman of the PTA, Past. John Okolo, disclosed that the project was conceived in early 2022 while the construction commenced in March 2023.

Okolo said that the construction and furnishing of the apartments gulped over N17 million generated from the PTA’s charges of N3,000 per term.

“With the little token of N3,000 PTA charges, grace and fear of God, we were able to get this done and we will do more if we can pool the needed resources,” he said.

The Principal, Mr Victor Orifah, said the facility was crucial, considering the shortage of teachers and the critical role the corps members would play in closing the gap.

Orifah disclosed that lack of accommodation had made it difficult for the school to retain corps members.

“The PTA of this school has been very proactive. This project being inaugurated today is just one among several other interventions of the PTA in the FCT” he said.