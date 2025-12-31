…As Nwoko Raises Concern Over Infrastructure Deficit In Delta

Sen Ned Nwoko (APC-Delta) yesterday tackled the management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), over long-standing infrastructure deficit in Delta.

The management of the NDDC led by its Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, had appeared before the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission to defend its 2025 budget expenditure.

However, Nwoko representing Delta North Senatorial District, used the opportunity to raise concerns over a critical road infrastructure project in Delta, which, in spite of being appropriated in the previous budget, had yet to take off.

He said: “Mr MD, when you last appeared before this committee, a matter of great importance to my constituents, and indeed Delta was raised.

“I refer to the road project traversing Oko, Abala, Utchi, Okpai, Aboh, AsabaAse, down to Patani. This project was clearly captured in the last budget, yet to date, no tangible progress has been recorded.”

He emphasised the strategic and humanitarian importance of the project, noting that it was conceived not merely as a transport corridor but as a flood-control intervention for vulnerable communities.

According to him, we are all aware of the strategic value of coastal roads. This particular design was meant to incorporate embankments capable of preventing floodwaters from encroaching into hinterland communities and endangering lives.

“This is a project with direct social impact, that would significantly improve livelihoods. Unfortunately, in spite of its inclusion in the budget, nothing has happened.