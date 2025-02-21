…As NSCDC Arrests 17 Suspected Vandals

Share

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has arrested 17 suspects in connection with the vandalism of telecommunications masts and power installations in Yobe State.

The Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad, led by Commandant AS Dandaura made the arrests on Wednesday.

Dandaura said in a statement signed by the corps spokesperson, Afolabi Babawale, that the operation was carried out based on directives from the NSCDC Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Audi, who had expressed a zero-tolerance policy for all acts of vandalism and sabotage of critical national infrastructure.

Dandaura explained that the operation focused on three warehouses in Damaturu, the capital of Yobe State, where the items stored were stolen.

Intelligence gathered earlier indicated that the locations were used as storage bases for vandalised telecommunications masts, power transmission equipment, and rail track gadgets.

According to the statement, the warehouses are located at the Pilgrim Nasarawa Bypass, Dujiya behind the new market, and Abari Bypass in Damaturu.

“Acting on the CG’s marching order, we raided three separate warehouses in Damaturu, Yobe State, as we earlier gathered intelligence that there were storage bases for vandalised telecom masts, power transmission and rail track gadgets within the crime scene.

