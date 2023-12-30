As Non-state Actors Continue to Dare Nation’s Security

In 48 hours’ time billions around the world will be bidding farewell to 2023 and ushering in the New Year, hoping and praying for better tidings in 2024. But, unfortunately, this will not be the case for hundreds of Nigerians who will be mourning, because of the horrific Christmas Eve massacre that took place in Plateau State. On that fateful night of 24th when millions were getting ready to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, blood thirsty agents of darkness had other plans as they swooped on 15 communities in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas of the state leaving sorrow, tears and blood in their wake.

As often is the case with such incidents, especially those that occur in rural areas, there have been conflicting figures around the number of casualties. Speaking on Tuesday, the Chairman of Bokkos Local Government, Monday Kassa, said the death toll in his local gov- ernment was now 125, adding: “Until to this moment our people are still in the bush searching for missing ones. Today, we have recovered more than 20 bodies from the bushes and the search is not over yet.” Similarly, the chairman of the second affected local government, Barkin Ladi, Danjuma Dakil, said “the death toll was now 30 and not 17 as earlier reported.”

The council chairman also disclosed that there were over 1,000 injured ones who were rushed to the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH). He said the hospital became overwhelmed: “We have to distribute the injured to several hospitals in Jos city. “I’m pleased that the state governor has assured me of footing the medical bills of the injured.” However, in its first official reaction to the dastardly act, the Nigeria Police said the gunmen had attacked 15 communities in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas, killed 96 persons and destroyed 221 houses.

“The assailants also destroyed eight vehicles and 27 motorcycles,” police spokesman in the state, Alfred Alabo, announced on Tuesday, in Jos. Alabo, a Deputy Superintendent of 10pm, gunmen attacked 15 villages in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas simultaneously. “Findings from the assessment of the incident in Bokkos revealed that the 12 villages were attacked; more than 79 persons killed and 221 houses were set ablaze. “Twenty-seven motorcycles and eight vehicles were equally burnt down. “Three communities were attacked in Barkin-Ladi where 17 persons were killed. “Investigation and monitoring are still on and further development will be communicated soon.”

Alabo listed communities attacked in Bokkos Local Government Area as Ndun, Ngyong, Murfet, Makundary, Tamiso, Chiang, Tahore, Gawarba, Dares, Mey- enga, Darwat and Butura Kampani. He added that communities attacked in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area were NTV, Hurum and Darawat. However, whether it is 155 or 96 deaths, they were innocent Nigerians who should not have had their dreams and aspirations ended so abruptly by non-state actors, who have so far defied all attempts by the government to cage them. Ironically, the sad incident took place around the same time that the nation’s top military officer, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, said some 50, 000 soldiers would be deployed in internal operations during the festive period.

The COAS made the disclosure at a special luncheon organised for frontline troops of the 6 Division, Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt. Represented by Kevin Aligbe, Com- mander, Training and Doctrine Command, Nigeria Army, Lagbaja said the troops had sacrificed their comfort for Nigerians to live peacefully. “So, it is a fact that over 50,000 of our colleagues will miss wishing their families and loved ones a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year in person this season. “This is not because they do not want to, but because they will be on duty across difficult-to-access towns, villages, and hamlets across the country and beyond.

“They (troops) are duty-bound to stand guard while their families and other families rejoice and celebrate together. To these gallant warriors, I say thank you for your sacrifice.” Lagbaja stated that 2024 would be a significantly improved year due to the various programmes the Federal Government had launched for the Nigerian Army and the nation as a whole. “In the coming year, the Nigerian Army expects to take delivery of helicopters and other combat enablers that will see a better security environment develop across the country,” he assured.

Unfortunately, I’m not sure how many Nigerians will take his words to heart and go to sleep with both eyes closed, because we have been hearing such soothing statements in the past with the security situation getting worse. Former President Muhammadu Buhari’s long serving Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai, had also repeatedly assured the nation that the military would soon get a lid on insecurity, and yet under his watch we saw some of the worst acts of violent attacks, including the 2018 New Year’s day massacre of 72 farmers in Benue State and the November 28, 2020 Koshebe massacre, where as many as 110 civilians and peasant farmers were killed and six wounded as they worked in rice fields in the village, near Maiduguri.

The killings and bloodletting continued under Buratai’s predecessor, Lt-Gen Farouk Yahaya, who was head of the Army between May 27, 2021 and June 23, 2023. It is crystal clear that the military and other security heads will need to come up with a drastically different approach if they are to win the fight against insecurity. Even the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has raised questions over the ability of the security services in tackling insecurity across the land. Reacting to the recent massacre in Plateau, the spiritual leader of Muslims in the country said bandits always appear to be a step ahead of the government.

The Sultan, while speaking at the 80th edition of the National Islamic Vacation Course (IVC) last Wednesday, said: “We only condemned such things, but after condemning such activities by these bandits and criminals what next? What are the rest of the government who are supposed to protect our lives and property (doing)? Why do we keep on having these clashes, why do we keep on having these deaths caused by ourselves? The Tudun Biri incident is still fresh with us, and now the incident in the Plateau.” The monarch also questioned the strategy of the security agencies, saying: “Why can’t you be proactive to stop such attacks before they happen?” Conversely, a military solution alone will not reduce insecurity.

There also needs to be a deliberate attempt by the government to improve the economic condition of its citizens. It’s no rocket science why things were not as bad as this in the country some two decades ago – then people were able to enjoy some decent living courtesy of a functional economy. Now that the economy is down and there are no jobs, it’s natural that more people will turn to crime to survive. However, at the end of the day, no matter what we are going through at the moment, we should still appreciate the Almighty for keeping us alive. And, as we head to 2024, I wish all a happy New Year in advance!