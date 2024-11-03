As Nigeria’s President, I Would’ve Adopted Gradualist Approach To Remove Subsidy – Atiku

Share

…Says NNPCL’s commitment to implement, enforce reforms a suspect

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said he would have adopted a gradualist approach, in the removal of fuel subsidy, if he were to be Nigeria’s president

He also stated that his reform in the oil industry would begin with the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), which he described as “a huge beneficiary of the status quo.”

Atiku in a statement on Sunday, admitted that he advocated, in his policy document, ‘My Covenant With Nigerians,’ the removal of subsidy on premium motor spirit (PMS), “because its administration has been mildly put, opaque with so much scope for arbitrariness and corruption.”

According to him, the gradualist approach would ensure that subsidies were not removed suddenly and completely.

He noted that when he was Nigeria’s vice president, the administration adopted a gradualist approach and had completed phases 1 and 2 of the reform before the tenure ended. The incoming administration in 2007 abandoned the reforms, unfortunately.

“The majority of the countries that review or rationalise subsidy payments adopt a gradualist approach by phasing price increases or shifting from universal to targeted approach (Malaysia, 2022 and Indonesia, 2022 -2023).

“In many EU economies, complete withdrawal often takes five years to effect. The gradualist approach allows for adjustments, and adaptation and minimizes disruptions and vulnerability,” he stated.

Atiku said his fight against corruption in the oil sector would begin with the repositioning of the NNPCL, which he observed that its commitment to reform and capacity to implement and enforce reforms is suspect.

“The subsidy regime has provided an avenue for rent-seeking, and the NNPCL and its guardians will be threatened by reforms,” he stated.

The former vice president who he would have demonstrated more empathy in his reform programme, said he would pay particular attention to Nigeria’s poor refining infrastructure.

He regretted that Nigeria is by far, the most inefficient Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) member country, in terms of both the percentage of installed refining capacity that works and the percentage of crude refined.

“We would’ve commenced the privatisation of all state-owned refineries and ensure that Nigeria starts to refine at least 50 per cent of its current crude oil output,” he added, stating that Nigeria should aspire to export 50 per cent of that capacity to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) member states.

“My reforms would wear a human face.

We would have been more strategic in the design and implementation of reform fallout mitigating measures.

“I would not run a ‘palliative economy’ yet, we would have a robust social protection programme that will offer genuine support to the poor and vulnerable and provide immediate comfort and security to enable them to navigate the stormy seas,” Atiku stated.

The former vice president explained that his reforms of the public sector institutions would include the reform of security institutions with improved funding and enhanced welfare.

He also said he would adopt alternative approaches to conflict resolution such as diplomacy, intelligence, improved border control, deploying traditional institutions, and good neighbourliness.

“We would have launched an Economic Stimulus Fund (ESF), with an initial investment capacity of approximately US$10 billion to support MSMEs across all economic sectors.

“Alongside the ESF, we would have launched a uniquely designed skills-to-job programme that targets all categories of youth, including graduates, early school leavers as well as the massive numbers of uneducated youth who are currently not in education, employment, or training,” he added.

Atiku said his social protection programme would support the poor in navigating the cost-of-living challenges arising from reform implementation.

“We would’ve invested the savings from subsidy withdrawal to strengthen the productive base of the economy through infrastructure maintenance and development; to improve outcomes in education and healthcare delivery; to improve rural infrastructure and support livelihood expansion in agriculture; and develop the skills and entrepreneurial capacity of our youth in order to enhance their access to better economic opportunities,” he said.

