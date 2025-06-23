As Nigerians In India Cry Out For Help

Share

The escalating wave of complaints by some Nigerians living and plying their trade in India, expressing the frustration of facing harsh treatment, unfair demands for money, and even police brutality run against the grains of the long-standing relationship between the two countries.

That refers to one that is deeply rooted in cultural, economic and trade ties. Unfortunately, if several media reports about the inhuman experiences meted out to the Nigerian victims by some Indians are anything to go by, urgent remedial steps have to be taken by the federal government to address the complaints within the shortest possible time.

And that is because the level of both mental and physical strains has got to an elasticity limit to the point of their save-our-soul call with many of them wanting to return to Nigeria. The financial challenge they battle with, however, is that they cannot afford the high costs of travel or other expenses needed to return.

Yet, the Nigerians so affected describe situations where they feel targeted and exploited. In fact, some have reported being asked for bribes or facing unfair arrests. Sadly, the police, instead of protecting them, have caused fear and frustration among the community. Currently, the situation is so dire and demeaning that they feel helpless and trapped far from home.

Yet, this was not the first time Nigerians in India have raised alarm over their alleged maltreatment. For instance, on February 9, 2012, four Nigerian men were arrested in Tamil Nadu, India. They were accused of cheating an Indian man after informing him that he had won an online lottery.

Meanwhile, the men, identified as Oladapo Obasoto, Abiodun Oyekunle, Paul Osagie and Dickson Dickson, insisted that they were legitimate businessmen who were wrongly accused of a crime they knew nothing about! In a similar cry for justice, on March 9, 2018 Nigerian students in India raised the alarm over the appalling treatment being meted out to them in that country.

And on July 27, of the same year, Nigerians jailed in India cried out for help because they had been incarcerated for over two years for overstaying their visas. But there have been more high hurdles for Nigerians there to scale over. Also in September, 2020, 18 Nigerians who were stranded in the Asian country screamed for help to return home.

Above all, the Federal Government should dispassionately consider the maltreatment of citizens outside our shores as a challenge for it to institute sustainable economic reforms

The young men from Anambra, Imo and Rivers states were officially Nigerian footballers but cruelly remanded in an Indian prison. In a sordid display of man’s inhumanity to man, hundreds of other Nigerians caught in the cold web of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic were also cruelly held in Indian prisons due to overstaying their visas.

Fast forward to June 2025 and the distress call for salvation – of the body and soul of fellow citizens in the India Diaspora is that of safety. Many of them are currently facing the financial burden of living in India under these harsh conditions.

To worsen matters, many of them have lost their jobs, or cannot find stable work to raise the much needed funds. All these make it harder to save money for a return journey. The combination of mistreatment and financial struggle creates a desperate situation of psychological trauma.

Against the dark backdrop of the horrendous situation that they are facing we urge the Federal Government to look into the matter and unravel the enormity of it, with the aim of saving all those affected from further harm and mishap.

In fact, some Nigerians in India have called on both the Indian and Nigerian governments to intervene in their sordid situation. They want better protection and support while they are abroad.

They also hope for assistance to make returning home possible. Without help, many fear their situation will only worsen. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs should therefore, be fully involved to get actively engaged with the Indian Government to fashion the best way forward.

Stranded Nigerians who need urgent financial assistance should be identified and assisted accordingly. Of significance is for the Indian government to be reminded that international relations are guided by several core tenets which assist to shape how states interact and cooperate.

These include sovereignty, national interest, diplomacy, and various theoretical perspectives like realism, liberalism, and constructivism.

But what matters most is under string and putting these tenets into practice. It is a give-and-take situation which should be strictly guided by the moral credo of doing to others what you want them to do to you.

Indians would not be happy, if they were so maltreated here in Nigeria by the citizens. Above all, the Federal Government should dispassionately consider the maltreatment of citizens outside our shores as a challenge for it to institute sustainable economic reforms.

We are focusing on reforms that are pro-people to stem the rising tide of the ‘japa’ syndrome that has sent hundreds of thousands of Nigerians into the wrong hands. Enough is indeed, enough of the maltreatment of Nigerians struggling to make a living abroad.

