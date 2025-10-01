As Nigeria Turns 65, Nigerian Author Examines Tinubu’s Journey To Presidency

As Nigeria celebrates 65 years of independence, Keem Abdul’s The King Maker: Chronicle of a Roller Coaster Life provides an in-depth reflection on the life and leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, one of the most influential and debated figures of Nigeria’s Fourth Republic.

The book takes readers through Tinubu’s extraordinary path from his early years and career abroad to his achievements as Governor of Lagos State, and his central role in shaping opposition politics that eventually ended the dominance of the People’s Democratic Party.

It chronicles how he built alliances, mentored future leaders, and emerged as the strategist whose political structures helped secure victory for his party at the national level.

Abdul presents Tinubu’s journey as more than the story of one man. It is also the story of Nigeria’s democracy, with its challenges, bargains, and resilience.

The book notes: “Tinubu’s genius lies not only in winning power for himself but in constructing platforms that made others possible.” (p. 12) From Lagos’ tax reforms and urban transformation to his behind-the-scenes negotiations that held the opposition together, Tinubu’s imprint on Nigeria’s politics is undeniable.

The narrative does not avoid the controversies that have followed him, from debates over his wealth and health to questions of political patronage, but Abdul frames them as part of a larger portrait of a leader whose determination and survival instincts have repeatedly defined his career. The book concludes with a reflection that feels especially timely:

“The question now before Nigerians is whether the skills that brought Tinubu to power are the same ones that can rescue a fragile Republic.” (p. 280)

Keem Abdul, a Nigerian writer and social commentator, presents Tinubu’s story not in the language of praise or attack, but as a chronicle of persistence, resilience, and the strategic vision that has shaped the country’s political landscape.

His writing invites Nigerians to consider the broader meaning of leadership as the nation reflects on 65 years of independence, a reminder that the choices of leaders are inseparable from the destiny of the Republic.

The King Maker: Chronicle of a Roller Coaster Life is available on Mainstack and Selar.