As Nigeria Slips on 2025 Chandler Good Govt Index

Going by the recently released global analysis with Nigeria ranked 116th on the 2025 Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI), and failing to make Africa’s top five in the index, as dominated by Mauritius, Rwanda, Botswana, Morocco, and South Africa, it should be food-forthought for the political leaders to reassess government’s policies and do better.

While the nation performed comparatively well in the Financial Stewardship ranking where it placed 89th, the poor showing in other indexes should be a wake-up call to retool the country’s leadership strategies. According to the index, which benchmarks national government effectiveness and capability across 113 countries, Nigeria scored poorly on most indicators.

That underscores persistent governance and institutional challenges despite modest improvements in fiscal management, according to data released by the Chandler Institute of Governance (CIG). For instance, the breakdown of 2025 performance scored Nigeria 110th on Leadership and Foresight, 112th on Robust Laws and Policies and 114th on Strong Institutions. Similarly, it ranked 114th on Attractive Marketplace, 112th on Global Influence & Reputation and 120th on Helping People Rise.

The salient message being passed to the nation’s leaders on the politicoeconomic landscape is that despite the progress made in fiscal management, Nigeria’s weak ranking in governance, institutions, and social mobility highlights the urgent reforms required, with the aim to build trust in public policy and strengthen institutional resilience.

Worthy of note is that out of the 28 African nations ranked only Tanzania and Rwanda recorded consistent improvements since 2021, while most—including Nigeria—slipped. The report specifically flagged financial stewardship as a concern across the continent, citing tighter fiscal envelopes and rising government debt burdens.

That is one aspect of governance that requires an insightful appraisal before seeking sustainable solutions to the worsening debt crisis. According to the Debt Management Office (DMO) Nigeria’s total public debt rose from N35.46 trillion as at Q2 in 2021 to N149.39 trillion as of March 31, 2025. And on the past annual basis that marked a year-on-year increase of N27.72 trillion or 22.8 per cent compared to the N121.67 trillion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

Though the persistent rise in debt stock has been attributed to new borrowings by the Federal Government and the depreciation of naira, which inflated the local currency value of external loans, the real issue at stake is that these borrowings have not impacted positively on the quality of life of the average Nigerian citizen. That is given the dismal Human Development Index (HDI).

In perspective, the HDI measures countries’ achievements in health, education, and standard of living, which was showing a global upward trend but declines came about due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Generally, countries with high HDI scores, like Switzerland and Norway, exhibit stable governments, quality education, healthcare, and strong economies. But least-developed countries, with low HDI scores, face challenges like unstable governments, poverty, lack of healthcare and education.

In fact, in 2022 the organisation stated that the index measured the effectiveness of governments in 104 countries globally, made up of 34 indicators, which are organised into seven pillars: leadership and foresight; robust laws and policies; strong institutions; financial stewardship; attractive marketplace; global influence and reputation; and helping people rise.

Nigeria, however, scored 0.319 points and emerged 102 out of 104 countries on the index, followed by Zimbabwe and Venezuela coming 103 and 104, respectively, on the list. Finland came first with 0.848 points followed by Switzerland, Singapore, Netherlands, Denmark and Norway. But Mauritius, with an index score of 0.567 was ranked 38 on the list to become Africa’s best performer, followed by Rwanda and Botswana at number 53 and 57, respectively.

Notably in 2022, Nigeria had an HDI of 0.534, indicating somewhere in the middle in a global scenario. But sadly, Nigeria as at 2022 was home of the global highest number of kids (at least 10.5 million) out of formal schooling, though formal primary education is officially free and compulsory. One in five outof-school children in the world is Nigerian.

That is a worrisome, yet preventable situation for educational development. On the disturbing issue of corruption in high places, Nigeria’s governance ranking contrasts with a slight improvement in Transparency International’s 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index, where it placed 140th out of 180 countries. Analysts explain that the divergence shows progress in anti-corruption perception is yet to translate into broader governance capability. In spite of the aviation, financial services, and ICT sectors driving pockets of growth, Nigeria’s governance weaknesses continue to weigh on investor sentiment and limit competitiveness.

That is the assessment by CGGI. It is significant to recall that in the first CGGI report launched in Singapore back in April 2021 Nigeria ranked the third worst in global good governance index. The current ranking of 116th simply attests to the fact that it is not yet Uhuru with our government’s performance by deploying the vast natural resources to uplift the HDI of the average Nigerian. As Richard Chandler, founder of the organisation, rightly stated: “Well-governed countries attract capital and talent, which enable marketplace innovation, leading to strong companies and vibrant economies.

This, in turn, enables greater investment in public services, creating a virtuous cycle.” What all these dovetail into is for those who pilot the affairs of the country to have a moment for sober reflection and rejig the economic landscape, instead of dismissing the poor and parlous ranking with a wave of the hand.