…As Nigeria Rules Zone III Beach Volleyball

Nigeria women’s beach volleyball team have emerged as champions of Zone III at the just concluded Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifiers in Cotonou, Benin Republic. Nigeria defeated Ghana 2-0 (21-15, 21-18) in an epic women’s final played on Sunday The pair of Esther Mbah and Naomi Yaro have qualified for the main round of the Paris 2024 Olympic Qualification series to be determined by Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB).

The coach of the Nigeria beach volleyball team, Kayode Ajilore, lauded the spirited performance of the team in the tournament and for maintaining its dominant posture. He said the girls have shown they are destined for greatness adding that the country will scale through the final stage.