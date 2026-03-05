..As Niger CJ Frees 11 Inmates

Justice Halima Abdulmalik, the Chief Judge of Niger State has granted pardon to 11 inmates at the Suleja Medium Correctional Centre as part of efforts to decongest correctional facilities across the state.

The Chief Judge announced the pardon during her annual routine visit to the custodial facility yesterday in Suleja. Abdulmalik said that the inmates were freed following a thorough review of their case files, and they were found to be of good conduct while serving their prison terms.

She explained that many of the freed inmates had less than three months left to complete their jail terms. “The beneficiaries have demonstrated diligence and reformation, they deserved to be reunited with their families and reintegrated into the society.

“I personally reviewed the cases of both awaiting-trial inmates and convicted persons, interacting with them individually as their names were called out by custodial officers.

“While some cases were referred for immediate summary trial on lesser offences due to lack of diligent prosecution, others were directed to return to custody pending their court hearing dates.

“In total, 36 inmates were attended to during the visit, with 11 convicts discharged. Some of those released were summarily tried before regaining their freedom,” she said. Earlier, Mr Christopher Jen, the Controller of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), in charge of the FCT Command, said the visit of the Chief Judge was timely and commendable.