February 25, 2026
…As NECO, NOUN Seal Deal On E-Verification, Nationwide CBT Expansion

The National Examinations Council (NECO) and the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) have sealed plans for full integration of NECO’s e-Verify platform and expanded Computer-Based Testing (CBT) nationwide, in a move aimed at tightening admission screening and safeguarding the integrity of examination certificates.

Registrar of NECO, Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi, disclosed the development during a courtesy visit to the university on Tuesday, where he also congratulated the Vice-Chancellor, Uduma Oji Uduma, on his appointment.

Wushishi said the partnership was designed to ensure that “only candidates with authentic results gain admission into NOUN,” while aligning with the Federal Ministry of Education’s directive to migrate fully from paper-based examinations to CBT.

He explained that the visit was guided by three objectives: to felicitate with the new Vice-Chancellor; to explore collaboration on result authentication through NECO’s e-Verify platform; and to examine areas of cooperation in computerbased testing.

The Registrar recalled that NECO previously handled result verification manually, a process that often took months to process requests from institutions in over 50 countries.

