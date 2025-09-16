…As NDLEA Arrests 4, Destroys 18,000kg Of Cannabis In Edo

Officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Edo State Command have destroyed over 18,000 kg of cannabis sativa in a raid targeted cultivators in the state.

Briefing on the onslaught, which took place September 11, at Ugbogui Forest, Ovia South West Local Government Area of the state, Edo State NDLEA Commander, Mitchell Ofoyeju, warned that the ugly development constitutes a serious threat to food security in the state.

His words, “The massive cannabis farm destruction operation which was based on actionable intelligence is posing a serious threat to food security. If these forests can be utilised only for the cultivation of food and cash crops, the challenge of food shortage will be adequately addressed.

“This operation obviously underscores the agency’s commitment to combatting drug cultivation in the state, thereby reinforcing our efforts to rid our communities of the dangers posed by illicit drugs.

The Edo State command has taken a bold step to cut off the illicit supply of cannabis with the destruction of a vast Cannabis sativa plantation spanning approximately 6.79 hectares, with an estimated yield of over 16,966 kilograms. “At the farm, we successfully recovered one hundred and twelve bags of harvested and processed cannabis weighing 1,176 kilograms,” Mitchell stated.